Silly Mrs. Saltsman…

Gettysburg phys ed teacher Mrs. Christy Saltsman was a good sport while students took turns spraying her with silly string last week. The youngsters got to cover their teacher with silly string as their reward for raising money for the American Heart Association during the Jump Rope for Heart event held in the school gymnasiums on Thursday, Feb. 15. These three first graders, Eli Phillips (LaDonna and Trey), Kaylin Pitlick (Kayla and Chad), and Taytin Pope (Mikelyn Westphal and Alan Pope) raised $680 of the more than $9,700 collected for the American Heart Association, and got to take a turn sillying up Mrs. Saltsman for their efforts. See page 8 for more pics from the event.

Photo by Molly McRoberts