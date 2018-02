Potter County was victorious Tuesday night at home when the Battlers beat the Faulkton Area Trojans, 66-49 in the second round of region play.

The Battlers will head to Selby Friday night to play the Herried/Selby Area Wolverines for the region championship to determine who goes into the Round of 16 play before heading to the State B tourney.

Watch the PCNews for more on the games. Go, Battlers!