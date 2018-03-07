In like a lamb…

The first day of March came in like a lamb, with sunshine and calm to cut the winter chill that dominated February. Although the temperature only got a little above freezing, the bright sun had folks around town thinking about spring. Tami Ellcey and her daughters Jaiden and Sydney, pictured above, took a break from feeding the bottle lambs from the Brent Koops farm to enjoy a little yard time on March 1. Of course, that all changed by the beginning of this week, with the “March lion” showing up in the form of several inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph. Hopefully the weather will calm down — it’s a lot safer to picture kids with lambs than lions!