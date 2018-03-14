Snow business…

If you think you’re sick of snow, talk to the crews who have been moving it since last week’s storm. The city worked through much of last week to haul out the piles that resulted from the snow storm that closed businesses and schools earlier this month, and this picture shows the county snow blower clearing a path through the drifts that formed next to a bean field. Sunny skies have helped with some melting, along with creating some happier dispositions, but reports are sketchy about whether the weather will turn to spring or keep up with a typical March forecast. Hopefully the sun will continue shining and give the month a lamb-like outlook.

Photo by Harry McRoberts