The good news is that no one was hurt! In a strange accident this morning, the front of the PCNews office suffered some damage when it was backed into by a vehicle that dented both the Ford Explorer and the brick building. It appears that there was no one in the vehicle when it happened, but we need help trying to piece it together. If anyone saw a dark Explorer backing across the vacant lot across from the Bakery to the south on Friday morning, Sept. 7, a little before 8 a.m., or backing across the street and jumping the curb to the News Office, please contact Molly at 769-1180 or the Gettysburg Police Department at 765-9600. Thank you for any help you can offer!