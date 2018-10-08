Gettysburg School Board receives award from ASBSD

Members of the Gettysburg School Board earned statewide recognition for their dedicated participation in activities, board development and training and demonstrated leadership at various areas and levels. They were presented their Bronze Level award for their participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s board recognition program: ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead.

By participating in ASBSD activities, training opportunities and demonstrating leadership at the local, state and national level, school boards accumulated points throughout the 2017-18 school year to achieve an award level. To earn the Bronze Level award, the Gettysburg School Board accumulated 250 or more ALL points.

ASBSD Executive Director Dr. Wade Pogany presented members of the Gettysburg School Board their award.

In the second year of the program, more than one-third of the total number of public school boards in South Dakota earned an ALL award through the variety of training, development and leadership opportunities.

“The Gettysburg School Board put forth a great deal of their time and effort to enhance their knowledge of board work,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said, adding that the Gettysburg School Board members are exemplary public servants. “They have a proven commitment to their students, parents, staff and community and we’re happy to recognize that dedication. That commitment will no doubt benefit the students and staff of their district, as well as their community.”

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve.