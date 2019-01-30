In the spotlight…

On Thursday, Jan. 24, during the match at the GHS gym, longtime Battler wrestling coach Terry Weischedel was honored by one of his former students and current GHS wrestling coach, Michael Schlachter. On Feb. 23 at the state high school wrestling tournament in Rapid City, Weischdel, will be inducted into the South Dakota State Wrestling Coaching Hall of Fame. He has a long and distinguished coaching record, which includes having 54 of his wrestlers place at state, and six of them becoming state champions. Several of his former wrestlers are planning to meet at the state tournament to celebrate the achievement with their former coach. Read more about his award and career in PCN Sportswriter Warren LeBeau’s report on the back page of the News.

Photo by Mrs. Caylee Sorum