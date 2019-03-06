Freezing fire…

Emergency crews spent Tuesday morning fighting a fire at R and K Mechanical on US 212 in Gettysburg. The fire call came in around 3:15 a.m. for both the Gettysburg and Hoven fire departments, along with the Gettysburg EMTs. Brutally cold wind chills made tough work for the firefighters, who were on the scene until after daylight. The building was destroyed in the blaze, and the cause is under investigation, but no one was injured. See the story below for more details, and if you see a fire fighter, law enforcement officer, or EMT, be sure to let them how much they are appreciated. It was a beastly night to fight a fire, and they stayed through it, while ice was building up on their helmets and water hoses were freezing.

Photo by Harry McRoberts