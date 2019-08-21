There were over 30 future cheerleaders from kindergarten through sixth grade who practiced their routine for Friday night’s football game at the school gym this week. The cheer clinic was held as a fundraiser for the Battler cheerleaders, who worked with the youngsters on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The three girls in front are (l to r) Henley Joachim (Beth and Justin), Jessica Nadgwick (Tom and Cheryl), and Aliya Lower (Megan Lower/Dustin Lower). They will perform during halftime of the game at Battler Field on Aug. 23. The cheer adviser is Mrs. April Cline.