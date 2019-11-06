Lady Battlers move to second round

The Potter County Battler volleyball team moved past the second round of region play on Tuesday night when they defeated the Herreid/Selby Wolverines in four sets of a hard fought match – 22-24, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.

Potter County heads to the third round of region tourney action to determine who will head to the SoDak 16 on the way to state. The girls play on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Faulkton, where they will take on the Faulkton Area Trojans.

You’ll read all about the games in our sports report by Warren LeBeau in next week’s edition of the Potter County News