Power outage Monday

Much of Gettysburg will be part of scheduled electrical outage on Monday afternoon, Nov. 18.

According to Mark Hanson, who is a spokesman for MDU, the planned outage will take place between 3 and 5 p.m. The outage will cover much of the area south of the highway in town. He said a pole is being moved near the substation because a new MDU office building will be put in place, and the pole that is being changed feeds the circuit outside of the substation. He said it may not take the full two hours to change, but suggested planning for that amount of time.

Take the opportunity to make sure sensitive electric appliances such as computers, microwaves, and televisions are protected, either by unplugging or connecting through surge suppressers. Items that may turn on automatically when power is restored, such as stoves or ovens, should be turned off. If they are on when the power is interrupted and are unattended when it is restored, the heating element could cause a fire.

If you require life-sustaining equipment, make sure an emergency power supply is in place for the scheduled outage.

Also, since it is November in Potter County, even though the forecast calls for a nice day, it’s a nice day in WINTER. Make sure to have an extra blanket or sweater nearby to help fend off the chill.

The line drawn on the map provided by MDU does not clearly name all the streets (see map) so the suggestion is to be prepared for the power outage on Monday afternoon — hopefully you will be on the other side of the line and not be left in the dark.

Information for this outage was not provided to the PCNews until Thursday, after the paper was published. This is published to help eliminate any confusion from online posts.

