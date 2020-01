One of the things we need to be in our part of the world is adaptable to changes in plans due to the weather. So is the case for fishing this weekend.

With the bitter cold weather predictions for Saturday, the Potter County Sportsman’s Club decided to move the ice fishing tourney to Saturday, Feb. 1.

For more information, contact Tyler Fischer at 605-769-4148 or Kyle Tibke at 605-769-0337.