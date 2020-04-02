Checkpoints on Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reservation border

In an effort to protect people during the Covid-19 pandemic, checkpoints are being set up on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reservation border on US 212. According to a story by Alaina Beautiful Bald Eagle, editor of the West River Eagle in Eagle Butte, the borders are not closed, but checkpoints will help to monitor motorists as part of the CRST emergency response plans. Out-of-state motorists will not be allowed onto the reservation, except for trucks and vendors delivering supplies for businesses on the reservation, or those providing proof of tribal membership or reservation residency. The checkpoint is planned to be near the bridge, across the river from Bob’s Resort.

Please click the link below to read more details in her story on the WRE website.

https://www.westrivereagle.com/articles/breaking-news-crst-deputizes-officers-for-checkpoints-along-reservation-borders/