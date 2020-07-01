Wednesday, July 1, 2020
By
Potter County News
|
on
July 01, 2020
Brooklyn Beringer (Thad and Michelle) and her horse, Sadie, are preparing for their first trip to compete on a national level next week. They qualified for the National Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHELLE BERINGER
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Leave a Reply