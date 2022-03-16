Battlers going to State B Tourney!

Coach Bryce Hall, head coach for the Mighty Potter County Battlers, showed a piece of the net to cheering fans after the team won the SoDak 16 game against the Ethan Rustlers to earn a berth in the State B tournament in Aberdeen this week. The Battlers play Aberdeen Christian during their first game of the tournament at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in the Barnett Center on the campus of NSU. The Aberdeen team handed the Battlers their only loss of the season, so an exciting first round is expected. The tournament runs from Thursday through Saturday, and if you can’t make it to the games, they will be aired on Venture cable channel 399, in cooperation with SD Public TV. In order to find out details on game times and team standings, go online to sports.sdpb.org. Check out the News next week for a special section dedicated to the team’s trip to the State B tournament. Go, Battlers!

PHOTO BY WARREN LeBEAU