96th Potter County Fair starts Saturday

The 96th annual Potter County Fair will run Saturday through Tuesday, Aug. 3-6 at the fairgrounds located on the east side of Gettysburg. The re-organized fair board has been working to put together another big four days of fun, and hope to see folks stop out to take part in the event.

This year there are a number of events, starting with exhibit entries and judging at the fairgrounds on Saturday morning. Everyone in the county can enter the open class exhibit, starting at 8 a.m. with judging at 10 a.m Check the list that ran in the July 11 issue of the News to find out what the different categories are, or contact the Potter County Extension Office located in the back of the library building in Gettysburg for more details.

The old time tractor pull will be held on Saturday afternoon, which is free to the public.

New to the fair this year is a vendor fair at the conservation building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with a variety of items available for sale at the booths.

A 4H queen has been chosen to reign over the festivities. Beth Nagel will be crowned at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the exhibit building, which will also include the fashion review and public speaking events.

Sunday starts off with the community church service followed by a BBQ. A demolition derby and candy throw take place in the afternoon, with a bull ride providing action on Sunday night. That will also include a candy throw and frisbee toss. During the afternoon, a recruiter for the U.S. Marines will be available to talk to people.

Monday will feature a cat show, companion animal show, and a dog show along with livestock showmanship demonstrations.

The 4-H Junior Leaders will have water games starting at 2:30 p.m., and a brat feed will top off the Monday night events at 5:30. At 6 p.m. Representative John Lake will address fair goers at the show arena.

From 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, an ATV safety simulator will be demonstrated, followed by the 4-H horse show.

Free inflatable bouncers for the kids will be at the fair throughout the afternoon on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Livestock shows and sales are the main event on Tuesday, with a BBQ dinner sponsored that evening at 6 p.m. by the fair board, Gettysburg Chamber, and Hoven Service Club.

Check out pages 10-13 of this week’s paper, along with ads from area businesses, to find out more about what’s happening this weekend, and get set to meet your friends at the Potter County Fair!

-Molly McRoberts