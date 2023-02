A story in the Jan. 19 issue of the News told of Jaxon Hartung of Hoven, who is 13-years-old and plays basketball for the Potter County Battler middle school team, who is undergoing treatments for brain cancer. He is the son of Jesse and Kindra Hartung. The family is also working through medical care for their youngest son, Jhett, who suffers from seizures, and Jesse’s dad, Jerry, who is recovering from the impact of West Nile Virus.