A cut above

Gettysburg’s superintendant and elementary school principal got a very special shave and a haircut on Monday afternoon as part of the No-Shave November challenge. Students used the opportunity to raise funds for the local cancer fighting organization Keep Hope Local, and the class raising the most got to pick a participating staff member along with silly style to shave his beard. Mrs. Katie Larson’s second grade class raised $200 and picked Mr. Chip Sundberg and a “gunslinger” style beard. To add to the fun, Stacy and Vaughn Larson of KHL came to the event with $200 to match the second grade funds if Mr. Sundberg would also shave his head, which he happily did for the good cause. Kindergarteners watched from the front rows of the bleachers, except for Sydnee Stevens (Tracy and Shane) who covered her eyes when Nadine Simon started shaving Mr. Sundberg’s head. The competition also included the Sully Buttes school, and Gettysburg won, raising $900 to their $700, which Sully Buttes donated to the Helmsley Cancer Center in Pierre — so really, everyone was a winner.