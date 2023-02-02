A different direction

A lone Longhorn fan at the top of the stands threw his hands in the air and didn’t look happy with the direction the game took as the Potter County Battlers moved the ball down the court. Battler Ryder Falkenhagen was on the move with the ball, while teammates Alex Tanner, left, and Landon Larson were close by to assist. The team from Faith traveled to GHS on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to take on the Battlers, and they took home the win by a score of 66-48. Read all about the game on page 12 of the News.