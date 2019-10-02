A new start

Staff of the Avera Gettysburg medical center bowed their heads in prayer during a candlelight blessing Tuesday morning at the new Avera Clinic location in a wing of the hospital. A blessing was led by Karen Gallagher, VP of Mission for Avera St. Mary’s, who was joined by members of all facets of the local medical community on Oct. 1 as the transition from the Community Care Clinic building was made to the hospital. The clinic staff spent Tuesday morning moving to the temporary clinic location in Avera Gettysburg hospital to allow construction crews to raze the current clinic building and begin the dirt work for the future Avera Missouri River Health Center. The closer connection with the clinic and hospital under one roof will benefit patients and the community.The Community Care Clinic is now part of Avera Medical Group, and the employees from Rural Health Care, Inc. are now Avera employees. Avera and RHCI have worked together to make this a smooth transition for patients, employees, advanced practice providers and physicians. The number to call for clinic appointments remains 605-765-2273 (CARE). Regular clinic hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Eventually, the Avera Medical Group clinic will reside in the Avera Missouri River Health Center. To get to the clinic, enter the hospital building through the west entrance off North Harrison Street. Internal signs will direct you to the clinic. Demolition work has already begun to prepare for the new hospital construction, and the helicopter landing pad behind the hospital was removed this week. The helo will land at the airport south of Gettysburg for patient transfers while hospital construction is underway.