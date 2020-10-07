A truck filled with cheer

GHS held its homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 2 after the coronavirus caused it to be postponed for a week. Although there was no traditional Battler football game that night, one tradition was still part of the parade, and that was the cheerleaders being driven through the parade perched on top of a firetruck. The cheerleaders for the Battlers are Kimberly Hageman, Madison Hoerner, Ashlee Kaup, Rylee Kaup, Makenna Miller, and April Simon, and they did their best to smile, wave, and spread good cheer to the crowd along the parade route.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS