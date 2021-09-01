Aaron Breaw

April 24, 1969 - Aug. 24, 2021

Aaron Patrick Breaw, 52, of Hoven, SD, died Aug. 24, 2021 at his home.

Aaron was born April 24, 1969, to Alfred and Sharon (Holcomb) Breaw, in Aberdeen, SD. He grew up and attended school in Aberdeen.

He married Jenny Kazda-Mayes on June 20, 1996 in Aberdeen. They lived in Missouri and Aberdeen, then moved to Hoven, SD, and Aaron started Breaw Construction.

The funeral service was held Aug. 30 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeff Whillock officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny Breaw; children: Travis Breaw, Alisha Breaw, Alysyn Breaw, Bre’elle Breaw, and Tori Breaw; four grandchildren, mother Sharon Breaw; siblings Sean (Thelma) Breaw, Tara (Dave) Nelson, and Cassie Breaw.

Preceding Aaron in death are grandparents Marvin and Rosella (Simmons) Holcomb; and daughter Amanda Breaw.

Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.