Second grader Declan Morin (Tember Johnson) put his hand in the air as he was declared the winner of his wrestling match by referee GHS junior and Battler wrestler Brayden Schlachter (Mike and Julene). Morin was one of the nearly 180 youngsters to participate in the AAU youth wrestling tournament in Gettysburg on Sunday at the school. Morin ended the day with a third place win in the Bantam division.