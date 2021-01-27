AAU wrestlers bring home medals

By Jennifer Burden | on January 27, 2021

A group of five AAU wrestlers from Gettysburg went to Winner on Sunday, Jan. 24 to wrestle in a tournament with over 350 other kids who participated. The top 8 wrestlers in each bracket placed, and some brackets of Gettysburg wrestlers had up to 14 wrestlers. 

All five of the local wrestlers placed and brought home a medal. Following are the results.

Novice: Easton Rausch 3rd 

Midgets: Gavin Rausch 8th, Rayson Sheehan 3rd 

Bantam:  Cashton Rausch 2nd 

Tots:  Layton Rausch 2nd 

The AAU wrestlers will compete in a triangular Friday night in Onida with Sully Buttes, Gettysburg, and Stanley County. On Sunday they will head to Highmore to wrestle.

