AAU wrestlers bring home medals

A group of five AAU wrestlers from Gettysburg went to Winner on Sunday, Jan. 24 to wrestle in a tournament with over 350 other kids who participated. The top 8 wrestlers in each bracket placed, and some brackets of Gettysburg wrestlers had up to 14 wrestlers.

All five of the local wrestlers placed and brought home a medal. Following are the results.

Novice: Easton Rausch 3rd

Midgets: Gavin Rausch 8th, Rayson Sheehan 3rd

Bantam: Cashton Rausch 2nd

Tots: Layton Rausch 2nd

The AAU wrestlers will compete in a triangular Friday night in Onida with Sully Buttes, Gettysburg, and Stanley County. On Sunday they will head to Highmore to wrestle.