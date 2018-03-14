AAU wrestlers compete in Regions, six advance to state meet in Sioux Falls

Six young wrestlers are advancing to the state tournament after finishing in the top three places at the AAU region meet held in Huron on Saturday.

Fifteeen kids competed at the tournament on March 10. The top three places will wrestle in Sioux Falls on March 24.

Following are those who will advance to state:

Tots 37 Cashton Rausch placing 2nd

Tots 49 Rayson Sheehan placing 3rd

Tots HWT Liam Lehman placing 1st

Schoolboy 70 Nicholas Schlachter placing 2nd

Cadets 113 Brayden Schlachter placing 3rd

Cadets 182 Caleb Long placing 2nd

Also placing at the tournament but not advancing to state were:

Tots 40 Corbin Lehman placing 6th

Bantom 50 Easton Rausch placing 4th

Others who competed in the tournament were Devin Holleran, Logan Kusser, Eli Phillips, Nathan VanBockel, Ethan Amick, Damion Johnson-Horn, and Sage Hermann.