AAU wrestlers headed to state…

Six young wrestlers qualified for the state tournament during the Region 2 tournament held in Pierre on Saturday, March 9. The top three from each division advanced to compete at the state tournament in Brookings the weekend of March 16-17. Advancing to state are (back row, l to r) first place in Schoolboy division Nicholas Schlachter (Mike and Julene) at 75 pounds, third place in Novice division Sage Herman (Ed and Naomi) at 150 pounds, third place in Novice Ivan Stuwe (Lance and Krystal) at 93 pounds. Front row: first place in Midgets division Easton Rausch (Erika and Chad) at 53 pounds, first place in Tots Cashton Rausch (Erika and Chad) at 40 pounds, and first place in Bantam division Liam Lehman (Casey and Amie) at heavyweight. Chad Rausch is the head coach, and assistant coaches are Lucas Vogel, Casey Lehman, Kyle Kusser, Lance Stuwe, and Tyler Fischer.