AAU wrestling regions Saturday in Gettysburg

Saturday, March 13, young wrestlers from around the area will be in Gettysburg for the AAU Region wrestling tournament.

The first session gets underway at 9 a.m. with Tots, Bantams, Cadets, and Girls wrestling. The second session begins at 1 p.m. for those wrestling in the division of Midgets, Novices, and Schoolboys.

Over the past weekend, all 17 of the young Battler wrestlers advanced in the District 3 tournament. Read all about those results on the back page of this week’s edition.

-MMcR