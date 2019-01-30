AAU wrestling results from Onida

Young AAU wrestlers from Potter County competed on Friday night at a tournament in Onida. Following are the results from that event.

Tots : Sutton Harer 1st, Layton Rausch 4th, Kanon James 3rd, Cashton Rausch 1st, Corbin Lehman 2nd

Bantom : Chase Phillips 3rd, Rayson Sheehan 1st, Logan Kusser 1st, Liam Lehman 1st

Midgets : Easton Rausch 1st, Zandin Holzwarth 2nd, Jack Stuwe 2nd, Eli Phillips 3rd

Novice : Ayden Forgey 3rd, Ivan Stuwe 1st, Trace Genzler 3rd

Ethan Amick wrestled in Wessington Springs on Friday night and placed 4th

AAU has a busy weekend planned as they travel to Faulkton on Saturday and Stanley County on Sunday this weekend.