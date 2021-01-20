AAU wrestling tourney results

The AAU wrestlers hosted their annual youth wrestling tournament in Gettysburg on Sunday, Jan. 17 at the GHS gym. There were 200 wrestlers who competed in the event. Following are the results from the local wrestlers.

Tots: Landon Harer 2nd

Layton Rausch 2nd

Bantam: Sutton Harer 1st, Cashton Rausch 1st, Kyson Buthe 4th, Nash Fischer 3rd, Corbin Lehman 4th

Midget: Rayson Sheehan 3rd, Gavin Rausch 3rd, Kaden Joens 1st, Liam Lehman 1st

Novice: Easton Rausch 4th, Zandin Holzwarth 3rd

The AAU wrestlers head to Ipswich on Sunday for their next tournament.