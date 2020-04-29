Absentee voting letters sent for June 2 election

Potter County voters should get a letter mailed from the county auditor. The letter was sent in conjunction with the SD Secretary of State’s office to encourage absentee voting during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The letter has an absentee ballot application along with a postage paid return envelope. Please fill and return the application, and have your signature notarized or include a copy of a SD photo ID (for example, a driver’s license). If you don’t have access to a notary or copy machine, take a photo of your ID with your phone or camera and email it to Potter County Auditor Shawna Shaw at pcaudit@venturecomm.net, and be sure to contact her for more information regarding that option.

The signed application should be sent to the county auditor using the postage paid envelope — remember the photo ID — and in return, a ballot will be mailed to you so you may exercise your right and participate in the June 2 primary election. If you are registered in District 5 of the county you will select a county commissioner, and if you are in Ward 2 of Gettysburg, you will vote for an alderman to the city council.

Watch the News for more details and candidate profiles for the local races.