Absentee voting starts Friday

Potter County and the city of Gettysburg will combine the primary election and the city council election to be held on Tuesday, June 2.

The municipal election originally set for this week was moved to June by the South Dakota Legislature when it was determined that any elections in the state scheduled from April 14 through May 26 would be postponed due to the pandemic.

Although the election is now set for the Legion Building on Tuesday, June 2, county auditor Shawna Shaw and city finance officer Sheila Schatz are asking everyone to consider voting absentee in the interest of safety to help control the spread of the virus.

People living in Ward 2 of Gettysburg will elect an alderman to represent the ward for a four year term on the city council. Candidates include incumbent Dawn Nagel, and challengers Eric Ellwanger and Lyle Wickersham.

Those in the county who live in District 5 will vote on a two year term for their representative on the county commission. The position is currently held by Pat Everson, who is being challenged by Karen Doerr.

Primary voting will also include state legislators, U.S. congressional representatives, and presidential candidates.

Absentee ballots may be requested through the auditor’s office. The request for the absentee ballot may be made by downloading the form from the Secretary of State website at sdsos.gov, or by contacting the county auditor’s office at 605-765-9408 or by email at pcaudit@venturecomm.net. The forms will also be available to pick up in the foyer of the county courthouse.