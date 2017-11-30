Accident claims life of Pierre man

A 65-year-old man has died of injuries suffered Saturday afternoon when his ATV hit a tree in a Pierre neighborhood.

John Miller was driving a 2013 Suzuki northbound on South Cleveland Street around 4:15 p.m. when the vehicle hit a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the Pierre hospital by ambulance. He was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died Sunday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pierre Police Department and American Medical Response Ambulance.

Miller was originally from Gettysburg.

-from SD Dept. of Public Safety report