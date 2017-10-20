Accident claims life of Pierre woman

A moment of distraction is believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle roll-over last week west of Gettysburg. No seat belts caused the driver to eject, and the accident ended her life.

Sharon M. Kaul, 78, of Pierre was driving alone in a 2007 Honda Accord on Tuesday, Oct. 10 when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway on US 83 heading south of the 83/212 west junction around 4:15 p.m.

According to Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, it appeared that the driver lost control, over corrected, went into the west ditch, and rolled twice, ejecting the driver. She was transferred to the Avera Gettysburg Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Speed was not considered a factor in the accident. The sheriff reported that she was en route from Bismarck, ND to her home in Pierre.

The Potter County Sheriff’s department is in charge of the investigation. Other emergency crews responding to the call included the Gettysburg Fire Department, EMTs, Gettysburg Police Department, and SD Game, Fish and Parks.

-Molly McRoberts