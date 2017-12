The American Legion Auxiliary and Gettysburg VFW Auxiliary are updating their service men and women addresses. They are looking for anyone in the area serving in the United States military.

If you are serving in the military or have family or friends serving or in the reserves, please callĀ Aleta Goebel atĀ 605-765-2320 or 605-769-1135, or email agoebel@sbtc.net.