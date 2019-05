Adella M. Hericks, 94, Denver, CO and originally of Hoven, SD, died April 17, 2019 at Faulkton Senior Living, Faulkton, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., May 7, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Burial follows at the Church Cemetery.

Survivors include 42 nieces and nephews.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.