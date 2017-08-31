ADOPTION OF PROVISIONAL

BUDGET FOR POTTER COUNTY,

SOUTH DAKOTA

For year January 1, 2018 through

December 31, 2018

Governmental Funds

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, will meet in the Courthouse at Gettysburg, South Dakota on TUESDAY, Sept. 5, 2017 at 10:30 am for the purpose of considering the foregoing Provisional Budget for the year 2018 and the various items, schedules, amounts and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed necessary until the final adoption of the board on the 30th day of September, 2017. At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts and matters set forth and contained in the Provisional Budget.

Shawna Shaw, Potter County Auditor

Gettysburg, SD

Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.97

-083117