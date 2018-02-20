Advertisement for Bids

The City of Gettysburg will be accepting sealed bids with the intent to purchase a 2018 Compact Wheel Loader.

The bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked “2018 Compact Wheel Loader” and be presented to the Finance Office by 5:00pm, March 5, 2018.

A complete list of specifications can be obtained at the Finance Office. All bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the City Council on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00 PM. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the finance office at 765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Daniall Ablott

