The South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority Board will hold a Public Hearing on the 14th day of April, 2021 at the BHR Capitol Conference Room B20, 500 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, SD 57501 at 10:00 a.m. Members of the public may listen to and participate in the hearing by calling (669) 900-9128 and using Meeting ID: 96677988449 Participant Id: # and Passcode 421401. The hearing is on the proposal for the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority to issue an Agricultural Development Revenue Bond, in the respective maximum principal amount for the Project numbered below. The proceeds of the Bond shall be loaned to the respective Borrower named below (who will be the owner and operator of the respective Project) for the purpose of paying the cost in the amount of the Bond, for acquiring the respective Project as described below or for the purpose of refunding a bond previously issued to finance the respective Project described below. The Project shall be located as shown:

Beginning Farmer Bond Project Number: 2-0091. Project: For the purchase of approximately 160 acres of agricultural land. Maximum Principal: $420,000.00. Owner/Operator: Carson Kirby, 16320 320th Ave, Lebanon, SD 57455. Location: NW1/4 of Section 22, Township 118 North, Range 74 West of the 5th P.M., Potter County, South Dakota; 3 ¼ miles South of Lebanon SD on 320th Avenue.

The Bond, when issued, will be a limited obligation of the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority and will not constitute a general obligation or indebtedness of the State of South Dakota or any political subdivision thereof, and shall not be payable in any amount by taxation, but the Bond will be payable solely and only from amounts received from the respective Borrower named above under a Loan Agreement between the Authority and the Borrower, the obligation of which will be sufficient to pay the principal of, interest and redemption premium, if any, on the Bond as and when it shall become due.

At the time and place fixed for the hearing, all individuals who appear will be given an opportunity to express their views for or against the proposal to issue any specific Bond for the purpose of financing the respective Project, and all written comments previously filed with the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority, 711 East Wells Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501, will be considered. Additional information regarding the project described above may be obtained by contacting the Authority at the address shown above.

Any individual affected by the above described Project may, at or prior to the scheduled time for the aforementioned hearing on said Project, file a written request with the Authority that a local hearing be held on the proposal to issue a bond to finance said Project. A local hearing, if requested, would be conducted in the County where the Project in question is located.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this hearing is being held in a physically accessible place. Please notify the above-mentioned office within 48 hours of the public hearing if you have special needs for which this agency will need to make arrangements. The telephone number for making special arrangements is (605) 773-4633.

