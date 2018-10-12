Albert Lomheim

Albert C. Lomheim, 91, formally of Agar, SD died peacefully on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Southridge Healthcare Center in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Albert Charles Lomheim Jr., son of Albert O. Lomheim and Hazel (Esther) Lomheim, was born January 30, 1927 in Agar, SD. He graduated high school a semester early in January of 1945 in Gettysburg, SD so he could serve his country as soon as he turned 18.

With an early enlistment waiver at the age of 17, Albert entered the U.S. Navy on January 26, 1945 and served during World War II. Albert’s destroyer escort was in route to the invasion of Japan when the first atomic bomb was dropped. He was discharged on June 3, 1946.

Albert farmed for many years in the Harrold and Onida areas until 1973. Albert was a small business owner in Gettysburg and Pierre and then moved to southern California in the late 80’s retiring in 2000.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Lomheim, Utah; two sons, Mike Lomheim and his wife, Del, Sioux Falls, SD, John Lomheim and his wife, Jodee, Sioux Falls, SD; two grandchildren, Kenny Lomheim and his wife, Marina, Sioux Falls, SD, Amanda Lomheim and her fiancée, Tamen, Sioux Falls, SD; two great-grandchildren, Mackenna and KJ; a brother, Lou Lomheim and his wife, Ardis, Sioux Falls, SD; a sister, Joan Gleddie, of Canada; and many other relatives and friends. Albert is also survived by 4 step sons and 1 step daughter and several step grandchildren who were all very special to him.

Albert was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley; a son, Steve Lomheim; his parents, Albert and Hazel Lomheim; a sister, Doras Clark; and a brother, James Lomheim. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.