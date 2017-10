Gettysburg students are heading to Sioux Falls this weekend to perform in the all-state chorus.

Gage Weller, Nathanael Tanner, Shaelyn Schatz, and Loretta Simon are among the 932 students from 148 schools singing in the event. Alternate is Autumn Pitlick.

The All-State Chorus and Orchestra concert will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Sioux Falls and will be shown live on SDPB at 7 p.m.