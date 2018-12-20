Almost perfect…

The Potter County Battlers started a perfect season for the first three games. In a fun game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 14, the team had a win by a score of 67-51. That changed on Monday, when both the Battlers and Lady Battlers lost in a road game to their opponents in Warner. Cole Nafziger (Deb and Kris) drives in for a score while teammates Shad Sharp (Missy Meinke) and Dawson Simon (Pat and Diane) are ready to assist under the watchful eye of Coach Bryce Hall.