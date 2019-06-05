American Legion flag disposal ceremony Monday

The American Legion is planning to hold a flag disposal ceremony in conjunction with their monthly meeting on Monday, June 10. The ceremony will take place in the parking lot next to the PCNews that evening at 7:30. The disposal ceremony is open to the public, and those interested in learning the process that goes with retiring a flag that is no longer serviceable are welcome to attend.

If you have an American flag that is torn and needs to be disposed, flags can be brought to the Potter County News office. For additional information contact Don Hericks at 769-0877 or Ken Iverson at 380-4195.