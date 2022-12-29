Five members of the Gettysburg High School senior government class were selected by their instructor, Mr. Keith Scott, to compete in the annual American Legion Oratory contest. The event was held last week at the GHS library and is sponsored locally by the Ralph Leui Post #135. First place went to Tyler Simon, with Alex Tanner placing second and Jaidn Wager placing third. Pictured from left are Jaidn Wager (John and Amy), Americanism Officer Larry Madsen, Taelor Zweber (Josh and Jenny), Alex Tanner (Don and Tonya), Tyler Simon (Darrin and Sally), and Katie Robbennolt (Brian and Rena). Simon will advance to the district competition held in the new year. Judges were Lilli Cronin Storer and Pastor Scott Crook.