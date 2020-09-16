Aug. 9, 1934 - Sept. 10, 2020

Amy J. Fridley, 86, of Pierre, SD, died Sept. 10, 2020, at the Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, SD.

Funeral services were held Sept. 14 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with interment following at Collins Cemetery in Willow Lake, SD.

Amy Jenola Disrud, daughter of James Edwin and Alma Caroline (Haug) Disrud was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Willow Lake, SD. She graduated from Willow Lake High school in 1952. She married Leonard Keene Fridley in March 1957. She had an in-home daycare and later worked for the State of SD.

She is survived by her children Kirk Fridley, Kevin (Linda) Fridley, Kristen Hazeltine, Kim (Steve) Livermont, Kara (Bob) Dougherty, and Karla (Dan) Statema, Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren, including Kristi Livermont, Avera Gettysburg hospital administrator.

Condolences may be conveyed to at www.feigumfh.com.