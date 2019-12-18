And I sold it!

Gettysburg auctioneer Dale Nauman pointed to a lucky bidder who purchased a delicious dessert while at the same time making a contribution to the new hospital in Gettysburg during the Ugly Sweater Soiree at the Legion Building on Friday, Dec. 13. Santa, who got a little help from Bobby Jenner, applauded the bid while helping as Nauman’s ring man during the dessert auction portion of the evening. Over 200 people came out on Friday night for the fundraiser, which featured 26 decorated tables, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a dessert auction, bingo games, ugly sweaters, and a fun night out with friends which raised nearly $25,000 for the building project. Also pictured helping with the auction on the right are event committee members Kristin Hawkinson and Ellen Logan.