Angel Tree forms available now

The GIA is getting ready for the holiday season, and they hope to make Christmas brighter for families in the area who may need a boost this year.

Each year they put up Angel Trees at Langer’s Family Foods and Vilas Superstore. The trees have ornaments which highlight items that will make the holidays special for children in the area.

Forms are now available at the stores to nominate for the Angel Trees and need to be returned to Tami Nelson, 850-3984, by Nov. 15. See page 13 for more info.