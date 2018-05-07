Anna Marie Frost, 87, Hoven, SD, died April 23, 2018 at the Bowdle Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was held April 28, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment followed at the Church Cemetery.

Anna Marie Hartung, daughter of Frank and Mary (Gerber) Hartung, was born on Sept. 1, 1930. She was raised at Hoven and received her certification to teach from Northern States Teachers College. She married Clarence J. Frost in Hoven on Dec. 28, 1949.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and St. Anthony’s Altar Society.

She is survived by sons David (Peggy) of Kearney, NE, Jack (Jeauleen) of Hot Springs, SD, Tom of Hoven, and Tim of Pierre, SD; daughters Mary Frost of Minot, ND and Amy (Todd)Cordell of Gettysburg, SD; brother, John Hartung, Huron, SD; sisters, Juanita (Dwayne) Nelson of Longmont, CO, Mary (Neil) Nelson of Eau Claire, WI and Alice (Wally) Lureen of Shakopee, MN, 40 grandchildren and 42 great -grandchildren.

She is preceded in death include her parents, husband, sisters Loretta Abler, Regina Hericks, and Sr. Alma Hartung O.S.B.; and brothers Henry Hartung, Matt Hartung, Edward Hartung, Nick Hartung, Bernard Hartung and Peter Hartung.

Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle was in charge of arrangements.