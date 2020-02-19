Annual Keep Hope Local cook-off and bean bag tournament Saturday night

Warm up from the winter chill with some chili and soup on Saturday night.

Keep Hope Local has organized the fifth annual competition in Gettysburg for Saturday, Feb. 22. The serving and tasting starts at 5 p.m., and the winner of the traveling trophy will be announced at 8 p.m. at the Legion Building.

The cook-off is open to everyone, and new competitors are encouraged to bring a crock pot of chili or soup and try their luck capturing the coveted traveling trophy. A free will offering will be accepted for samples of the food and everyone is invited to come and taste test, then cast a vote for their favorite.

It’s easy to register a crock pot of chili or soup. Just call or text Stacy Larson at 769-1492 or Bobby Jenner at 769-0499.

The night is topped off by a bean bag tournament starting with a calcutta at 7:30 and bean bag tossing to start at 8:30. Two-person teams can sign up that evening for the tourney, and players must be 21 to compete. See the ad on page 2 for more details.

Keep Hope Local, Inc. was organized to help people in the region during their battles with cancer. Stacy Larson, who is one of the group’s organizers, stressed the importance of helping those in need. “We have a record number of people in our area who are fighting cancer,” Larson said. “We also have an incredibly giving community. This night is a fun way to get together and show our appreciation for the community support!”