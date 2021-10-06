Another cross country win

SUBMITTED PHOTOS

The Potter County girls had another win for the cross country team last week, this time from the Hyde County Action Club Invitational in Highmore on Oct. 2. The girls have had a great year, and it looks like they may have to build on to the trophy case to fit all the first place awards they have brought home. On Wednesday, Oct. 6 the YTC and CSDC meet is being held at the Gettysburg Country Club starting at 1 p.m., and the Region 4B meet will be held at the same time and place on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Stay with the News to see how the team is doing on their trek to the state meet in Sioux Falls on Oct. 23. Pictured from left are Coach Jessica Larson, Peyton Stevens, Jadyn Ahlemeier, Emma Schlachter, and Tori Crook.