Appropriations budget approved

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

September 27, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on September 27, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Fran VanBockel, Kelly Archer, and Seth Warner. Also present were Greg Gerber, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and Kara Williams, Economic Development.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to amend and approve the September 27, 2021, proposed agenda to include the topic of CyberSecurity coverage from SDPAA. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Archer, Warner seconded, to approve the minutes of the September 8, 2021, regular council meeting and the minutes of the September 15, 2021, special council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The second reading of the 2022 Budget Appropriations was held. Fischer asked a question regarding possible grant Chief Mogard is applying for towards a generator to run both the auditorium and police building and what was budgeted for same in the 2022 Budget. Schatz explained and verified. No changes were made from first reading.

Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve second reading of the 2022 Budget Appropriations and adopt Ordinance No. 2021-9-15 2022 Appropriation Ordinance along with approving the publication of same in local newspaper. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Fischer gave an update on the 2022 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Masters Walley Circuit Fishing Tournament. There was a meeting with the Fishing Tournament Committee and all of the local area resorts on September 15, 2021, and basically, the financial obligations that were being asked for toward the $10,000 buy-in and rooms needed for staffing to have the tournament here have been covered. As soon as the official vote has been handled, the Potter County Sportsman’s Club will be the official host of this 2022 MWC Fishing Tournament on August 19-20, 2022.

A short discussion was had regarding the CyberSecurity insurance coverage SDPAA has for the City and this year’s requirements of same. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, approving the CyberSecurity insurance coverage SDPAA has for the City and new requirements thereof for 2021-2022 and Mayor Wuttke to sign off on same. All members present voted Aye. Moton carried.

Executive Session: None

• Legal SDCL 1-25-1

• Personnel SDCL 1-25-2

Correspondence: Ordinance No. 2021-9-15 2022 Appropriation Ordinance

Round Table: Williams reminded everyone of the upcoming 140th Anniversary Celebration meeting on Wednesday, October 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the 212 Mini Mall.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to adjourn at 7:12 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

